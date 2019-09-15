“If there was no RSS, there would have been no Hindustan”, claims BJP leader

Satish Poonia, the newly appointed state president of BJP in Rajasthan said that if there was no RSS then there would have been no Hindustan.

“If there was no RSS, there would have been no Hindustan. Because RSS is such a big force, ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) is respected all over”, said he after taking the position of BJP state chief at the party headquarters.

He also criticized the ruling Congress in the state, alleging it has betrayed the farmers and the youths, and law and order situation has deteriorated under the Ashok Gehlot government.

“The BJP will play a sharp, strong and effective role as opposition — both inside and outside of the house. We will try to make Rajasthan free from the Congress,” said he. “The mandate in Lok Sabha elections has made it clear that people are with the BJP. But we will make the party stronger at booth level,” he added.

The post of Rajasthan BJP president was lying vacant since the demise of Madan Lal Saini in June. Poonia’s appointment comes just before local body elections in the state.