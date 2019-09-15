Indian Army destroys 120 mm Live Mortar Shell in Jammu Kashmir : Watch Video

The Indian Army on Saturday destroyed an 120 mm live mortar shell which was found in the proximity of houses near Balakote village in Mendhar Sub-Division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. However, no loss of life or property have been reported in the incident till the time.

“Army in a secluded place destroyed 120 mm live mortar shell which was found in proximity of houses in Balakote village in Mendhar Sub-Division on September 14,” the news agency ANI reported along with the video of the exercise.