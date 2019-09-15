‘India’s actions in Kashmir will stimulate ‘Muslim Extremism’, claims Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that India’s actions on protests and dissent in Kashmir will drive more of the world’s Muslims into extremism. He said this in a rally conducted at Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

“When atrocities get to their peak, people would prefer that death is better than this insulting life,….I want to tell India that, by detaining thousands of people, you are pushing people into extremism”, said Khan.

“it is not just about Indian Muslims, there are 1.25 billion Muslims around the world. They all are watching this”, he added.

Pakistan’s all attempt to internationalize the Jammu Kashmir issue has been failed. All most all countries had expressed solidarity with India except China. This has agitated pakistan Prime Minister.