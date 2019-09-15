INLD ex-vice-president, other leaders set to join Congress

In a jolt to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), its vice-president Ashok Arora, along with other leaders of the party are set to join the Congress in New Delhi on Sunday evening, according to sources. On Tuesday, Arora and his supports had resigned from the primary membership of the INLD.

With a political career of over 35 years, Arora had remained president of the Haryana unit of the INLD for more than 20 years. He announced his decision to resign from the party at a meeting of his supporters and associates called at the ‘Punjabi Dharmsala’.