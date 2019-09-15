Kashmir issue : Pakistan PM Imran Khan once again issues nuclear threat to India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again said that a nuclear war with India was a possibility, and accused New Delhi of attempting to divert attention from its “illegal annexation” of Kashmir and an “impending genocide” thereby blaming Pakistan for terrorism, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

“Eight million Muslims in Kashmir are under siege for almost now six weeks,” Khan told the news channel. “And why this can become a flashpoint between India and Pakistan is because what we already know India is trying to do is divert attention from their illegal annexation and their impending genocide on Kashmir.”

The prime minister said he would never start a war, and added that he was a pacifist and believed that “wars do not solve any problems”.

He warned there was a possibility of a nuclear war between the two countries. “When two nuclear-armed countries fight, if they fight a conventional war, there is every possibility that it is going to end up into nuclear war,” he added. “The unthinkable.”

Khan said his government had approached the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international forums on the matter as the fallout of a potential disaster would be felt by countries beyond the Indian subcontinent.

“If say Pakistan, God forbid, we are fighting a conventional war, we are losing, and if a country is stuck between the choice: either you surrender or you fight until death for your freedom, I know Pakistanis will fight to death for their freedom,” Khan told Al Jazeera. “So when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, to the death, it has consequences.”