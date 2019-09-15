Kashmir Issue : Pakistan should vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) first,says British MP

British MP Bob Blackman on Sunday slammed Pakistan over its decision to move the United Nations on the Kashmir issue and said that the country should vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) first.

Bob Blackman said that Jammu and Kashmir was part of sovereign India.

“The entirety of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is part of sovereign India and people that ask for UN resolution to be implemented ignore the first resolution which is that Pakistani military forces should leave Kashmir to re-unite the state,” Bob Blackman said.

It comes as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has maintained that Islamabad will raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and challenge its decision to abrogate Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir.