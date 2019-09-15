KSEB to provide internet connection soon

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will provide internet connection to its customers very soon. The project will be launched with in six months.

The project will be actualized by cooperating with State IT Mission. The project is named as Kerala Fibre Optic Network(K-Phone).

The state government is hoping that this will make a big lap in the e-governance of the government. All the state government offices will be switched to K-Phone after the project is launched.

Internet connection will be provided free of coast to all BPL families. All the 220 KV substations in the state has connected to optical fibre network. The process to connect all the 110 kv and 66kv substations to the network is progressing in rapid pace.