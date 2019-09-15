Latest NewsSports

Lakshya Sen wins Belgium International title

Sep 15, 2019, 06:30 am IST
In badminton, India’s upcoming talented  player Lakshya Sen defeated second seed Victor Svendsen of Denmark in straight games to win the men’s singles title at the Belgian International Challenge on Saturday.

Lakshya grabbed a comfortable 21-14 21-15 win over Svendsen in the finals that lasted for 34 minutes.

The 18-year-old from Almora had earlier beaten Denmark’s Kim Bruun 21-18 21-11 win in a 48-minute semifinal clash on Friday night. He has earlier defeated Bruun in the Polish Open in March.

Sen has entered the semi finals of men’s singles event as he  got a walkover against the top seeded Mark Caljouw of Netherlands. The Asian junior champion Lakshya has defeated Finland’s Eetu Heino by 21-15,21-10 in the second round to enter the quarter.

 

