Left Supporter Sunitha Devadas Criticises Kerala Fin Minister Thomas Isaac. Here is the Reason

Finance Minister of Kerala, Thomas Isaac had found himself in trouble after the government had initiated efforts to avoid an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) at the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). There were criticisms raised against Mr. Isaac and he was noted by his absence on the panel of Newshour discussion held by Asianet News Channel, on both days where KIIFB came as a topic.

Left supporter Sunitha Devadas had taken note of minister’s absence and in a Facebook post, alleged that even he has something to hide.