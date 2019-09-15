Left Supporter Sunitha Devadas Criticises Kerala Fin Minister Thomas Isaac. Here is the Reason

Finance Minister of Kerala, Thomas Isaac had found himself in trouble after the government had initiated efforts to avoid an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) at the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). There were criticisms raised against Mr. Isaac and he was noted by his absence on the panel of Newshour discussion held by Asianet News Channel, on both days where KIIFB came as a topic.
Left supporter Sunitha Devadas had taken note of minister’s absence and in a Facebook post, alleged that even he has something to hide.
“For the last two days, KIIFB corruption was the topic of discussion on Asianet News channel. Dr. Thomas Isaac was not a part of that debate. But today he was present to discuss Nirmala Sitaraman’s new economic policies,” she wrote on Fb.
“I understood that even Mr. Isaac has something to hide. Else you would have been present in KIIFB related discussions and dispell the doubts of people,” she added. Check out her Original Fb post.
