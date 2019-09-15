Long kurtis will fetch good marriage proposals’: College bans ‘shorts,sleeveless’

Students are protesting against a dress code imposed by a women’s college. The college has banned students from wearing ‘sleeveless and shorts in the college. And also instructed girls to wear long kurtis.

St.Francis College for Women in Hyderabad has imposed the dress code for students studying in the college. The new dress code instructs the students to wear long kurtis below the knee length with sleeves.

The dress code has come into effect from August 1. The college has also appointed lady security staffs to check the length of kurtis. Students accused that many students were not allowed to attend the classes as their dresses were not as per the ‘guidelines’.

The students has called for a protest on monday against the dress code.