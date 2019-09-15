Man arrested for raping, murdering minor  girl who came to watch TV 

A man has been arrested by West Bengal police for allegedly raping and murdering a minor girl. Sujan Patra, a wage labourer aged 45 has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping and murdering the 13-year-old daughter of his neighbour. The incident took place in Haldia township in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district.

The girl used to go to the Patra’s house to watch television every evening but went missing on Friday. Local people later found her body in a sack hidden inside Patra’s home. There were several injuries and signs of sexual torture, said police officers looking into the case.

On Friday, Patra was alone at home since his wife was visiting their daughter who got married a month ago. The girl came to watch television when he allegedly raped her. The girl’s mother and other slum dwellers told police that they heard the girl crying but Patra claimed he was alone when they inquired. He even locked the shanty and left, saying he had some work, said police.

Patra returned later in the night and killed the girl. He packed the body in a sack but did not get the opportunity to dump it. The neighbours later forcibly entered his home and found the sack.