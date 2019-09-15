More than 500 parakeets seized from bus; two arrested

524 Parakeets trapped in 11 cages were seized by the officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). The birds were seized on Saturday at East Burdwan district in West Bengal. Two men were arrested. The birds were transported in a bus. The bus was plying Patna -Kolkata route.

Parakeets were protected under Indian Wildlife Protection Act. The birds were and illegally sold as pets by the accused identified as Sekh Akhtar and Baisakhi Mohammad.

The authority informed that this is one of the biggest seizures of parakeets in Bengal in terms of numbers.

The accused were handed over to the state forest department officers The birds that are able to fly will be released in the wild.