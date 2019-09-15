One will surprise to hear what was found inside a photocopy machine at a police station: Video

A rat snake was found inside a photostat machine at a police station. The bizarre incident took place at Jayanagara police station in Shivamogga district in Karnataka.
The snake was wrapped itself around a black metal like object inside the the photocopy machine. The snake was rescued and handed over to forest officials.
