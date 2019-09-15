Pakistan army takes back dead soldiers from border by raising white flag: Video

The Pakistan Army has been forced to raise the white flag for taking back dead bodies of two of its Punjabi soldiers killed recently by the Indian Army at the LoC.

The bodies were retrieved by Pakistan on September 13 following two days of unsuccessful attempts. All attempts by Pakistan to take the bodies by force had been foiled.

Indian Army troops killed Sepoy Ghulam Rasool in Hajipur sector of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Sepoy Rasool hailed from Bahawalnagar, a province in Pakistani Punjab.

Initially, Pakistani soldiers tried to recover the body by intensifying ceasefire violation. While attempting to recover body of one soldier, another Pakistani soldier, Havaldar Nasir Hussain Hussain belonging to Narowal in Pakistan’s Punjab province was killed.

On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies. Indian Army respects the dead and so permitted the same, said source.

“We allowed Pakistani soldiers to claim the two dead bodies after they raised the white flag which is a gesture of peace. The first soldier had been killed around 10 September. The other soldier was killed during an attempt to retrieve the dead body,” a senior Army official told news agency.

However, the bodies of five Border Action Team (BAT) Special Services Group commandos killed during an infiltration attempt in the last week of July in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, still lie unclaimed by Pakistan.