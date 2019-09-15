Pakistani pop singer threatens PM Modi with snakes faces legal action

Days after a Pakistani singer posted a bizarre video on social media with snakes, python, and alligators, a legal action has been initiated against her by the forest department of Pakistan.

The singer named Rabi Pirzada had on September 5 posted a video on her social media handles in which she was playing with snakes and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that the pythons are ‘special gifts’ for PM Modi. “I, a Kashmiri lady, is ready with her snakes for India. These gifts are for Modi actually. You are bothering Kashmiris so this is what I have prepared for you. So, get ready, okay? And my friends (snakes and alligators) would feast on you,” she said. Here is her video: