Teacher arrested for demanding sexual favours from minor girl

Mumbai police has arrested a tuition teacher aged 42 for asking sex and passing sexually explicit comments on a minor girl aged 13 who is a student of him.

The girl lives in Powai Hiranandani area and attends tuition classes in the tution class run by the accused.

On September 11 around 5.40 pm the tuition teacher asked her to come to his cabin. He then passed sexually explicit comments on her and said he wanted to have sex with her. The student did not respond to him. And after reaching home she narrated the incident to her mother.

The mother took the girl to Powai police station and lodged a complaint. The Powai police has registered a FIR under section 354 A (sexual harassment) and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was remanded to police custody by court. The police in the preliminary investigation has found that the man has also done like this to many other students.