‘ This is film of mine that totally destroyed my filmmaking life’: says the director of the only Indian movie that find a place in the Guardian’s 100 Best Films list

Bollywood film Gangs of Wasseypur has made Indian film industry proud by finding a place in ‘The Guardian’s 100 Best Films List’. The action film directed by Anurag Kashyap released in 2012 is the only Indian film entered in the list.

The film is placed in the 59th position. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on social media expressed his excitement.

” Guardian’s list of 100 best film of 21st century . Proud to be here but this wouldn’t be my list.So many films which are my favourites can’t be below my film.. and “the Dark Knight” deserves to be way up. The number 1 film in the list I totally agree with. That’s my absolute favourite of the 21st century. P.S. this is also is that film of mine that totally destroyed my filmmaking life by the expectations it sets from me as a filmmaker and has been continuously so , and I have forever been trying to break away from it. Hopefully someday that will happen” wrote Anurag Kashyap on Instagram sharing the news .