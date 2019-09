In a tragic incident, a tourist boat carrying 63 personnel capsized in a river at Devipatnam area of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Sunday. According to initial inputs, 23 persons have been rescued while 40 others are still missing. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), one from Vizag and the other from Guntur, rushed the spot to carry out search and rescue operations of the missing.