Trump to give a surprise to Narendra Modi during his scheduled Houston diaspora meet

US President Donald Trump to give a surprise to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his proposed meeting with the Indian community on Houston in America this month. It is reported that US president may attend the programme with Narendra Modi.

It is expected that the official announcement regarding the US president’s appearance it the meeting will be very soon.

Before arriving in New York for the UN General Assembly, Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Houston on September 22. “Howdy, Modi!”, the Indian-American community summit, will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit.

If US president Donald Trump attends the diaspora event, which is expected to be a gathering of about 50,000 people, it will be a first for an American President.

Modi is likely to leave for the US on September 21 and will first travel to Houston and then to New York from September 23 to 27.