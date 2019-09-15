Two Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces

Two Maoist were killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The gun-battle took place in Narkasa forest area, located around 170 km from here, when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti-Maoist unit of Maharashtra police, were combing the area, he said.

On specific information, the security men went to the forest area and were conducting an anti-Maoist operation when the exchange of fire took place between the two sides, the police spokesperson said.

‘Two Naxals were killed in the skirmish,’ he said, adding that the deceased were yet to be identified.

A large number of daily use items were recovered from the spot, he said.