Veterinary doctor booked over death of Chief Minister’s pet dog

Police has registered a criminal case against a veterinary doctor over the death of a pet dog of Chief Minister. The incident occurred in Telangana.

The Telangana police has registered a case Ranjith, a veterinary doctor and his staff Lakshmi alleging that their negligence has caused the death of pet dog at chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence, Pragati Bhavan.

The Banjara Hills police registered a case under section 429, 11(4) after Asif Ali Khan who looks after dogs of the Chief Minister lodged a complaint.

The 11-month-old dog, Huski fell ill on September 10 and was admitted to the animal care centre with high fever by the doctor on the next day. However, Huski died while undergoing treatment.