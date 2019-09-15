Watch the video of a ‘dinosaur-sized crocodile’ hangs out with a man: Video

What would be your reaction after seeing a ‘dinosaur-sized crocodile’ coming near you. Almost everybody in the world will run away from their screaming loudly.

But a video of a man who hangs around with a huge crocodile has been taking internet by storm. The video is an old one. But this old video is now once again circulating in all social media platforms.

The man in the video is Matt Wright. He is host of a show called ‘monster Croc Wrangler’.