Watch the video of a ‘dinosaur-sized crocodile’ hangs out with a man: Video

What would be your reaction after seeing a ‘dinosaur-sized crocodile’ coming near you. Almost everybody in the world will run away from their screaming loudly.
But a video of a man who hangs around with a huge crocodile has been taking internet by storm. The video is an old one. But this old video is now once again circulating in all social media platforms.
The man in the video is Matt Wright. He is host of a show called ‘monster Croc Wrangler’.
Umm nope. Nope. Nope. ?
? (IG) @mattwright1 #travel #nature #adventure #crocodile pic.twitter.com/PlGpWpkxQG
— Ryan Hodgson (@Ryanintheus) October 6, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Bullo displaying just how fast these creatures can launch out of the water when they really want something ???Remember to only swim in the publicly open waterholes around the Territory and stay aware around all bodies of water, you can see how calm this water is and how quickly it all changes #becrocwise #seeaustralia #NTAustralia #dothNT #crocodile #monstercrocwrangler @mwexplorethewild
View this post on Instagram
COMPETITION ANNOUNCEMENT for @topendsafaricamp: Ok guys here are the final 5 names I’ve narrowed down for my new croc with a missing top jaw ?? There were a couple of repeat names so I’ve selected the person that said the name first. Please leave a comment with your ONE favourite name, the name with the most votes by Sunday 5pm (Darwin time) wins. Here are our finalists: 1. @ziggylisk – Underbite 2. @ryan.rowett – The Dentist 3. @drewinnocend – Pancake 4. @aquaria69 – Topless 5. @lgcruiserboy – Snufaluffagus
