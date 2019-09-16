As You Strive to Get Support of Terrorists, You are Upsetting National Unity,” Says K Surendran on Kerala C.M’s Attitude Towards Learning Hindi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made an appeal to unify India with the country’s most widely-spoken language, Hindi. His suggestion though was met with criticism from the southern states on Saturday. It was on the occasion of Hindi divas that the home minister pitched “one nation, one language” idea. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is foolish to think that the Hindi language can unite the nation. BJP
BJP Leader K Surendran in a Facebook post has questioned the attitude of Kerala C.M towards learning the Hindi language.
“Why this enmity towards Hindi? It doesn’t require a lot of research intelligence to understand that this enmity is not towards Hindi, but Hindustan itself. The Three-language formula came up while we got Independence. Congress had tried to implement it in 1968. How can it be extreme nationalistic and anti-federal now? The anti-Hindi feelings raised by Dravida parties in TamilNadu is emulated by the C.M of Kerala and this is bad. By trying to get the support of terrorists, you are upsetting the national unity,” he said in his Facebook post(original post below)
