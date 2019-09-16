As You Strive to Get Support of Terrorists, You are Upsetting National Unity,” Says K Surendran on Kerala C.M’s Attitude Towards Learning Hindi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made an appeal to unify India with the country’s most widely-spoken language, Hindi. His suggestion though was met with criticism from the southern states on Saturday. It was on the occasion of Hindi divas that the home minister pitched “one nation, one language” idea. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is foolish to think that the Hindi language can unite the nation. BJP

BJP Leader K Surendran in a Facebook post has questioned the attitude of Kerala C.M towards learning the Hindi language.