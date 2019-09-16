Battle for Tamil will be bigger than Jallikattu protest,says Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan warned the Centre against the Hindi imposition, saying that the country became a republic in 1950 with a promise of ‘Unity in Diversity’. In a video message, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said that another language agitation will take place, warning that it will be bigger than Jallikattu protests.

“No Shah, Sultan or Samrat can suddenly break that promise. We respect all languages but our mother language will always be Tamil. Jallikattu was just a protest. The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that,” Kamal Haasan said standing next to Ashoka Pillar and Preamble.

“A lot of Rajas have given up their Raj to form the union of India. But the people did not want to give up their language, culture and identity. India or Tamil Nadu does not need or deserve such a battle,” he said.

Check Kamal Haasan’s Tweet: