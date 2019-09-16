BJP candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

BJP’s Rajya Sabha bypoll candidates Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth, who has recently quit the Samajwadi Party, have been election to unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament. Both Nagar and Seth had resigned from the Upper House and the SP before joining the BJP last month.

Nagar was a two-time member of Parliament, and Seth, a well-known realtor of Uttar Pradesh, was the SP’s treasurer. Candidature of both leaders was announced by the BJP’s working president, JP Nadda, in a statement.

Nagar and Seth said they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and joined the saffron party for the government’s decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir’s .