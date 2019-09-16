Bullock cart driver fined Rs 1000 for violating traffic rules

The police fined a bullock cart owner under the Motor Vehicles Act by issuing a challan of Rs 1000. However, the challan was cancelled after cops realised that there was no provision of penalising a bullock cart under the Motor Vehicles Act. The incident took place at Charba village in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Saturday night.

According to Riaz Hassan, the bullock cart owner, he had parked his bullock cart next to his farmland on Saturday night. A police team, headed by sub-inspector Pankaj Kumar, spotted the bullock cart while patrolling in the area. Since no one was around the bullock cart, cops started searching for its owner. After inquiring with the locals, they found that the cart was owned by Hassan.

The police then drove the bullock cart to Hassan’s house and fined him of Rs 1000 under Section 81 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Stunned by challan, Hassan asked the police how he was issued a challan for “parking my vehicle outside my own field”, Times of India reported. On Sunday, cops realised that they can’t penalise a bullock cart under the Act and cancelled the challan. The police later said it was a mistake due to darkness.

PD Bhatt, in-charge of Sahaspur police station, said that the police team was patrolling after receiving information about illegal mining and wanted to book Hassan under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but ended up issuing a challan.