Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles 9-yr-old dog’s death: Know the reason

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condoled the death of Indian Army’s ‘Canine Soldier’ named ‘Dutch’. Dutch had served the Indian Army for nine years and has helped the Army in sniffing out explosives during many military operations.

“The Raksha Mantri has expressed his condolences at the death of ‘Dutch’ a ‘Canine Soldier’ who recently died after serving the Army and the nation for years. ‘Dutch’ was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops,” tweeted the Office of Defence Minister.

The Raksha Mantri has expressed his condolences at the death of 'Dutch' a 'Canine Soldier' who recently died after serving the Army and the nation for years. 'Dutch' was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops.

Army Eastern Command on Saturday also condoled the death of ‘Dutch’, a 9-year-old dog in Kolkata. The officials paid last respects to the dog, who died on September 11, by garlanding him on Saturday.