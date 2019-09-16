Former Chief Minister arrested under ‘Public Safety Act’

Veteran National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained today . Abdullah aged 81 was arrested on today under the Public Safety Act.

As per the Public Safety Act the government can detain a person up to two years without a trial. The law was passed by former Prime Minister of Princely state of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah, the father of Farooq Abdullah.

He was detained at his residence in Srinagar. Abdullah has been kept under house arrest just after the abrogation of Article 370. Abdullah’s residence has been declared as a subsidiary jail since August 5 after the union government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.