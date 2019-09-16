House Collapses After Heavy Rainfall. Watch Video

Latest NewsIndia

Sep 16, 2019
According to reports, some of the rivers in Uttar Pradesh are flowing above the danger mark following the incessant rainfall in the state. In a shocking video that surfaced online, a house in Keharpur village of Bairia tehsil in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district can be seen collapsing within seconds.

The house was situated near the river Ganga. Watch the shocking video here:

