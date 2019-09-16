House Collapses After Heavy Rainfall. Watch Video

According to reports, some of the rivers in Uttar Pradesh are flowing above the danger mark following the incessant rainfall in the state. In a shocking video that surfaced online, a house in Keharpur village of Bairia tehsil in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district can be seen collapsing within seconds.
The house was situated near the river Ganga. Watch the shocking video here:
#WATCH Ballia: A house in Keharpur village of Bairia Tehsil, situated near river Ganga, collapses following heavy and incessant rainfall; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/IF6W1hhMGE
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2019
