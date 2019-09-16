IBSF World Billiards Championship: Pankaj Advani wins the title

In billiards, India’s Pankaj Advani, on Sunday won the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Myanmar.

Advani defeated local boy Nay Thway Oo of Myanmar by of 6-2. Last year also Advani defeated Nay Thway Oo.

By this win Advani has increased his tally of world titles to 22. This is his fourth straight final in the World Championship. The Bengaluru-based cueist has won more world titles in his sport than anyone else.

Pankaj Advani aged 34 has brought home a world trophy every year ever since returning from a professional stint in the UK in 2014. In the short format of billiards, this is Advani’s fifth title in the last six years.

Results:

Pankaj Advani (India) defeated Nay Thway Oo (Myanmar) 6-2 150(145)-4, 151(89)-66, 150(127)-50(50), 7-150(63,62), 151(50)-69(50), 150(150)-0, 133(64)-150(105), 150(74)-75(63).