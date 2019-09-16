Indian Army destroys live mortar shell fired by Pakistan: Video

The Indian Army has destroyed on Sunday, a 120 mm live mortar shell which was found in the near houses in Balakote village in Mendhar Sub-Division in Jammu and Kashmir. The mortar shell was fired by Pakistan.

There was no casualty or loss of property reported. The Indian Army team dug out an unexploded live bomb from the village and destroyed it at a safe place. The operation was undertaken swiftly by the disposal team

In the video released by news agency , two jawans of the Indian Army could be seen destroying the mortar shell.

Mortar:

A mortar is an artillery weapon which fires explosive shells. As mortars do not have long-range, the shells are fired at targets which are close.

The shells are known as (mortar) bombs. It has a short barrel which fires the mortar bomb at low speed high into the air to reach its target.