Madrassa cleric booked for kidnapping and raping minor girl at mosque

A Muslim cleric from Kathumar village of Alwar district in Rajasthan has been accused of abducting a minor girl from the village and forcibly taking her to Hyderabad where he raped her multiple times in a guestroom of a mosque there. The victim’s relatives had lodged a complaint of their girl missing but for over a week, the police were unable to make any breakthrough in the case, says a report in Dainik Bhaskar.

However, the police claim that because of their continuous lookout for the girl, the accused developed cold feet and left the girl in the nearby village on Sunday. The Muslim cleric fled after abandoning the minor girl in the region’s Khudiana village. The details of the case came to light after the girl was recovered from the village. According to police officer Rajesh Kumar, the girl’s brother had registered a case on September 7 that his 17-year-old sister was forcibly taken in a Bolero car by one Yusuf, a resident of Dinu village of Bharatpur region.

After registering a case, Yusuf’s house and several other locations were raided to ascertain his whereabouts, but he was not found. Being scared of the police case and investigation against him, Yusuf allegedly escaped leaving the victim near the Khudiana village.