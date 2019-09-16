Marad Flat Case : Kerala MPs write letter to PM Modi

Seventeen MPs in Kerala wrote to the prime minister, seeking Centre’s intervention in the Marad flat issue. The letter signed by the MPs were handed over to the prime minister’s office.

A copy each of the letter has also been sent to Central Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, three members didn’t sign the letter. Due to the differences of opinion, Thrissur MP T N Prathapan and Kollam MP N K Premachandran refused to sign the letter.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also didn’t sign; the explanation given by the Congress was that Rahul couldn’t sign as he was out of station.T N Prathapan informed other MPs that he had a different opinion as the issue was also of environmental concern.