Mumbai BEST buses to receive first fleet of AC mini buses

Mumbai’s BEST bus services will soon get their first lot of six AC mini buses. An order is placed for a total of 400 AC buses to facilitate last-minute connectivity for the city commuters. After the induction of six AC buses remaining will be rolled out after the Assembly elections in the state. The 21 seaters will serve commuters mostly from suburban areas to get to and from office and some of the buses will be ‘Conductor-less’.

The newly inducted buses will be deployed on to some of the busiest routes such as Prabhadevi,Lower parel,Malad and Goregaon besides CSMT-Fort Nariman point and Chrch gate-Nariman point Cuff parade areas.