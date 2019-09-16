NASA’s LRO to hunt for ISRO’s Vikram Lander on Tomorrow

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will fly over Vikram lander’s designated landing site on Tuesday (September 17) in an attempt to locate the ISRO spacecraft, according to reports. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) plan to soft-land the Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of September 7, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final 2.1-km descent.

Considered as the “most complex” stage of the country’s second expedition to the moon, the lander was on a powered decent for a soft landing when it lost contact.

But, later ISRO chairman K Sivan said the space agency located the lander on the lunar surface.

The image of the lander’s rover ‘Pragyan’ is housed inside it was captured by the camera of Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter, which is healthy, safe and functioning normally in the intended orbit around the Moon, the space agency said.