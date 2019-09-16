New housing rules for families, bachelors announced by Sharjah Ruler

Sharjah government has announced new housing rules for families and bachelors. The new rule was announced as per the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah ruler has directed the concerned authorities to implement measures to maintain the privacy of residents in Sharjah’s Kalba.

The measures include ensuring the bachelors and families are not moved from their current place of residence and covering the windows and balconies of bachelor accomodation. The windows and balconies of bachelor accommodation must be closed in such a way that ti does not block natural light and air.

The Ruler has also instructed the authorities to bear the cost of all changes including covering the windows and terraces.