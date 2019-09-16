‘Pakistan could lose in a conventional war with India’, admits Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that his country could lose in a conventional war with India. he admitted this in an interview given to Al Jazeera channel.And he warned that as both the countries are nuclear powers there will be consequences.

“I am clear that when two nuclear-armed countries fight a conventional war, there is every possibility of it ending in a nuclear war. If I say Pakistan, God forbid, and in a conventional war, and we are losing, and if a country is stuck between two choices, either you surrender or fight to the death for your freedom.”

“I know Pakistan will fight to the death for freedom (and) when a nuclear-armed country fights to the death, there are consequences,” he added.

Pakistan Prime Minister revealed that in order to avoid these situations that Pakistan has approached international community and United Nations.

“So that’s why we have approached the United Nations, we are approaching every international forum, that they must act right now because this is a potential disaster that would go way beyond the Indian subcontinent,” said Khan.