Pakistan violates ceasefire again

Army officials has informed that the Pakistan Army has once again violated ceasefire agreement on today. The Pakistan Army has resorted to mortar shelling on the forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A few Indian army jawans were injured after two mortar shells exploded near them. They were part of a ambush team. The injured were shifted to military hospital.

” Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote area of Mendhar sector around 2230 hours on Sunday. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly:, said a defence person.