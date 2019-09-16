Policemen dismissed for not helping inspector

The Punjab government has dismissed three policemen and a home guard jawan.They were dismissed for failing to help as a sub-inspector, was brutally assaulted during a raid at the house of an alleged drug peddler in Amritsar.

Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh and his team had gone to raid the house of one Amandeep Singh in Amritsar’s Chogawan village on Friday. During the raid, the baldev Singh was brutally thrashed by some people. But the other policemen did not intervene and helped the SI.

Assistant SI Sawinder Singh, Head Constable Gurvinder Singh, Constable Nishan Singh and home guard jawan Darshan Singh were dismissed from service

As the video of the incident become viral on the social media, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday ordered immediate dismissal of the police personnel who accompanied the officer and did nothing to save him.

30 people have been booked in connection with the assault and five have been arrested.