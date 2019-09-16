Latest NewsIndia

Rare ‘White Cobra’ spotted; See photos

Sep 16, 2019, 02:08 pm IST
A rare white cobra was spotted in Coimbatore. The cobra around three feet long was rescued on Sunday form a village in Coimbatore. The cobra which was rescued from the Edayarpalayam village was released in the Madukkarai forest.

White cobras is a rare phenomenon. The cobras found in India are either black or wheatish in colour. The reason for the white colour of Cobra is either genetic disorder or the snakes can be albino or leucistic.

