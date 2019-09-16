Rare ‘White Cobra’ spotted; See photos

A rare white cobra was spotted in Coimbatore. The cobra around three feet long was rescued on Sunday form a village in Coimbatore. The cobra which was rescued from the Edayarpalayam village was released in the Madukkarai forest.

Tamil Nadu: A 3 feet long white cobra rescued from a residential area in Edayarpalayam, Coimbatore, today. The snake was later released in Madukkarai forest. pic.twitter.com/F4sZLFfqj1 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

White cobras is a rare phenomenon. The cobras found in India are either black or wheatish in colour. The reason for the white colour of Cobra is either genetic disorder or the snakes can be albino or leucistic.