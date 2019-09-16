‘Received warm welcome in Pakistan’: NCP leader praises Pakistan

Former union minister and the leader of Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) Sharad Pawar has come praising Pakistanis and Pakistan.

Hitting at Narendra Modi led NDA government the senior leader said he has received a warm welcome in Pakistan. He accused that the Narendra Modi led NDA government is spreading false propaganda against Pakistan for political gains.

” People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy but it is not true. Such statements are being made only for political gains without understanding the actual situation in Pakistan”, Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai after his visit to pakistan.

Pawar also said that pakistanis considers Indians as their relatives.