Saudi attack : Petrol, diesel rates set to rise in India

Petrol and diesel prices may rise significantly in the country in the next 15 days due to last week’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil refinery.

Reports says the oil prices may jump by as many as Rs 5-6 per litre. This could further lead to rise in the prices of other commodities.

Experts say the surge in global crude prices driven by drone strikes on Saudi Aramco’s oil refinery in Saudi Arabia over the weekend will likely hit India’s oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp, HPCL and BPCL.