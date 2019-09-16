”Spend some time speaking with the minorities of Pakistan”: BJP leader gives befitting reply to Nobel laureate

BJP leader has given a befitting reply to Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai for raising her concerns about people in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje has asked Malala to raise concern for Pakistani minorities.

Earlier Malala has raised her concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after India has scrapped the special status of the state. She on micro-blogging site Twitter has shared her concern over Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am asking leaders, at #UNGA and beyond, to work towards peace in Kashmir, listen to Kashmiri voices and help children go safely back to school”, Malala tweeted.

“I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes”, she wrote in Twitter.

I am asking leaders, at #UNGA and beyond, to work towards peace in Kashmir, listen to Kashmiri voices and help children go safely back to school. — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

“Sincere request to the Nobel winner, to spend some time speaking with the minorities of Pakistan. To speak against the forceful conversation & persecution taking place on the minority girls in her own country!”, replied Shobha Karandlaje. Karandlaje asserted that India is pursuing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and the choices of people are being heard.