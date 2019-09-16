Swarm of bees delay Air India flight

In a bizarre incident a swarm of bees has delayed an Air India flight. The incident took place in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Air India flight from Kolkata to Agartala with 136 passengers on board was delayed by three and a half hours after a swarm of bees landed on the cockpit window. The bees also attacked the ground staff who tried to remove them.

The bees was spotted by the pilot after the flight started moving towards runway for takeoff. The pilots stopped the flight after doubting that it may lead to problems. Fire service personnels were called to tackle the problem.