Truck Slips and Falls on to Car, Guess What Happens Next. WATCH VIDEO

Visuals captured on the dashcam of a Ford Ecosport which shows a truck slipping and crashing on to the ford SUV has now gone viral. According to the date and time stamp on the video, the incident happened at 8 30 AM on13th September 2019.

The driver of the eco sport doesn’t appear to have done anything wrong to deserve this though. After the impact of the collision, the dash cam changes its direction and we are able to see the driver who looks safe and sound. The airbags on driver side can be seen deployed.

The time between noticing the truck in the frame, and it colliding with the SUV is less than 2 seconds which means the truck was approaching at high speed. Check out the video here;