University order gender segregation in classrooms

A University in Pakistan has issued an order to implement gender segregation in classrooms. Bahria university situated in Lahore, Pakistan has come with a bizarre order. Bahria University in Pakistan has ordered to segregation of male and female students in the classrooms.

The order issued by the registrar of the university also instructs to conduct separate picnics for male and female students and also asks to avoid forming common groups for academic purposes.

The circular also ordered to minimize the movement of students from one building to another in the campus. Also the breaks given to students will be slashed.