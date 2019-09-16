Video of four cats fight with a snake goes viral : Watch Here

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video that shows four cats surrounding a snake – which many in the comments section identified as a venomous cobra. In the shocking video, the cats eye the reptile curiously, with one even going so far as to take a swipe at it. According to Neil Niting Mukesh, the unusual video was captured when he arrived for the shoot of his upcoming film, ‘Bypass Road’.

In the video, the snake prepares to strike back after the cat-attack as curious onlookers, Neil among them, record videos. Thankfully, in the end, it decides against fighting further and slithers into surrounding greenery.

“Earlier in the day. Went for the BGM with @naman.n.mukesh for #BypassRoad , got down of the car and saw this,” wrote Neil while sharing the video on Instagram.