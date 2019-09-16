You Won’t Imagine this Benefit of Smelling Lemon! Check this Out

Lemon has a number of benefits and its no secret. From being a rich source of Vitamin C to help you get over a hangover, Lemon is a handy fruit. But a new study has now established that people tend to feel thinner and lighter when they are exposed to the smell of lemon and they feel heavier and more corpulent when they smell vanilla.

The investigation is part of an article ‘As Light As Your Scent: Effects of Smell and Sound on Body Image Perception’, which studies the relation between smell and body shape.

The research team has shown that the image we have of our own body changes depending on the stimuli we encounter, such as olfactory. The findings were presented at the meeting IFIP Conference on Human-Comp.