3 expats jailed for forcing woman into prostitution

Fujairah Criminal Court has imposed jail sentence to three men for forcing a woman into prostitution. Two Asian expats were sentenced to three years in prison and a third accused was handed six-month imprisonment A fine of Dh5,000 each was also imposed on the first two suspects.

One of the accused asked the woman to come to Dubai while offering her a job of a waitress for a monthly salary of Dh2,000. When she landed here, the man took her to an apartment, where he handed her over to another accused and tried to push her into the prostitution. When the woman refused, they threatened and assaulted her.

The criminal investigation department has conducted a raid in the apartment and arrested all the accused after they got a tip-off.