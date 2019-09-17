69 years younger PM Narendra Modi pledges to achieve bigger objectives for the nation

As PM Narendra Modi turns 69 today several BJP leaders, fans and his followers took to his twitter handle to wish him birthday with #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi tag.BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari celebrated PM Modi’s 69th birthday by cutting a huge cake shaped in laddoo (Indian dessert) form and with 370, 35A written in bold letters on it.

Modi is on a visit in his home town performing Narmada Pooja at Kevadia dam on Tuesday. Modi said that he has utmost priority to meet the agrarian crisis. He claimed improved irrigation system in Gujarat helped farmers and now they are growing a number of crops apart from the conventional ones which they used to grow earlier. On the occasion of his birthday, he pledged that his government will work faster to achieve bigger objectives than ever before.